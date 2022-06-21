Baldwin County mourns death of former commissioner

David was 95 years old

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Baldwin County community is mourning the death of former county commissioner Geneva Davis.

Davis passed away Saturday at her home in Milledgeville and surrounded by family. She was 95 years old.

Geneva Davis served as the District 1 representative on the Baldwin County Commission following the death of her husband, Commissioner Oscar Davis Sr. Their daughter Emily David currently serves on Baldwin County Commission.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11:00AM from Trinity CME Church 321 North Wilkinson Street, Milledgeville, GA 31061. The Interment will follow in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens, Milledgeville, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made in her memory to Trinity C.M.E. Church Missionary Department.