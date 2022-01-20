Baldwin County Manager says they’re not equipped for winter weather

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The threat of winter weather has some community leaders being brutally honest about the potential impact of brutally cold weather.

Baldwin County is getting prepared in case there’s ice, but there’s only so much they can do with what they have.

“We’re about as prepared as Miami, Florida would be for winter weather. We don’t prepare for the cold in this part of Georgia,” said Carlos Tobar, Baldwin County Manager.

This weekend, Middle Georgia is forecast to possibly experience some winter precipitation. Last weekend, parts of northern Middle Georgia, like Milledgeville were preparing for the possibility of ice on the roads, and now that threat is a little more serious.

The National Weather Service, as of Wednesday, is predicting a 30% chance of freezing rain Friday night, and a low of 26 degrees in Baldwin County.

Tobar said, “We want to encourage them to stay home because cars are not ice skates. They are not built to navigate icy roads.”

If a big freeze does hits Baldwin County, Brian Wood, county engineer, says he’s not sure their road management team is equipped to handle such a big task. “The two pieces of equipment we use to scrape the roads with are a motor grader and a front end loader, but they can only do so much because we have 400 miles of roads in Baldwin county,” said Wood.

Baldwin County officials told 41NBC News they don’t feel the need to invest in winter equipment because they don’t need it often enough. The last time they had to use it was back in 2014. “You can’t expect the county to spend taxpayer dollars for things that will sit on the shelf, never get used, or will get expired, and for the workers to go out and do this for something that will happen for a couple of hours for something that happens every eight years”

, explained Tobar.

The county only has 3 machines equipped to handle all of the roads in the area, so their best advice is to try to stay home this Saturday if you can.