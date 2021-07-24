Baldwin County hosts Back to School Bash

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Baldwin County School District held its back to school bash event at Lakeview Academy Friday afternoon.

More than 100 students showed up with their families.

School leaders were set up outside to provide resources about COVID-19 and nutritional resources, and students got goody bags filled with valuable information.

After a year of events being cancelled, the district wanted to go all out this year.

Along with music, food and games, those eligible got the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We made it through last year with all the changes, with all of the curve balls, we’re back and we’re ready to go,” Family Engagement Specialist Karen Stanley said. “If we can make it through COVID-19, then we definitely can push through this next year.”