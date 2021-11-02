Baldwin County Airport receives funding for runway improvements

MACON, Ga (41NBC/WMGT)- The Baldwin Regional Airport will be receiving funding to repave their runway.

Baldwin County manager, Carlos Tobar says the runway design has already been started and is expected to be done in the coming months.

“Most of the money is coming from the federal government. The state contributes a little as well. Ninety percent from the federal government, five percent from the state government and five percent that we come up with five percent of the match,” said Carlos Tobar.

Once awarded “prettiest airport in the south” Baldwin County airport has projects lined up for the next five years, including a west hangar and construction of a new taxiway.