Baldwin Co. Fire asking for help identifying arson suspect

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Baldwin County Fire Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for several fires.

Captain Bradley Towe says crews determined a vacant house fire on Christmas Eve was intentional. Also over the last few weeks, there were several fires set in road side trash cans. He believes they are all connected.

The fire department is working with Georgia Arson Control to figure out who is responsible for setting the fires.

“A lot of time it takes it being on camera or somebody witnessing it.” he said. “Now we got to figure out who set it.”

Anyone with information on these fires can contact the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. You can also call the Baldwin County Fire Marshall’s Office at 478-445-3407.

Georgia Arson Control offers up to a $10,000 reward for any information they get that leads to an arrest.