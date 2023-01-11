Auto service experts share tips on how to save money at the pump as Georgia gas prices rise

Gas and diesel prices in Georgia rose overnight after the state's gas and diesel tax exemption ended.

Drivers are seeing an impact at the pump already.

Jones County resident Larry Smith says he and his wife are retired, and they’ll have to cut back on traveling due to the rise in gas prices.

“You look at when it was around four to five dollars a gallon, and it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s very prohibitive to travel and to do anything that requires gas money,” Smith said. “The majority of people that have to depend on gas prices and everything to get back and forth to work, I can see that it’s a tremendous hardship on them.”

According to the Associated Press, the average price for regular unleaded gas in Georgia is currently $2.87 per gallon, and will be more than three dollars a gallon within the next month.

Auto service providers share tips on ways you can save money on your gas mileage.

One of them is checking the air filter.

“The way that a car works is it’s pulling in air from the outside and then mixing it with gas,” Assistant Manager of Raffield Tire Masters in Macon, Joe Raffield, said. “So to get those proper ratios, you want to have a clean filter, and having a clean filters means you’re burning fuel more efficiently.”

Raffield says checking your air filter helps increase your gas mileage. He also recommends changing your oil regularly.

“With the oil change, you want to have a very scheduled maintenance,” Raffield said. “You want to do it every 5,000 to 6,000 miles, and whatever way you’re doing it, you want to make sure you’re doing the same routine. The worst thing you can do is have no oil in your car or just to let it go for two years, which a lot of people have done with the pandemic lately.”

For any questions or how you can save on gas mileage, contact your local auto service provider.