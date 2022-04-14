Atrium Health Navicent updates visitor policies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent has chosen to modify portions of its visitation policy as a result of the current number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a release from Atrium Health Navicent, due to a decrease in local COVID hospitalizations and flu cases, the new visitation policy will allow visitors under the age of 12.

These changes will be effective starting Friday, April 15th, 2022.

The current policy also includes these guidelines:

• Visitation hours will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

• All patients in system-wide inpatient may have two (2) visitors, excluding COVID-19 units. See special

considerations.

• Two (2) visitors are allowed at the bedside at a time.

• Essential visitors may change out daily.

• Visitors must remain in patient room at all times.

• Adult patients, excluding COVID-19 patients, may have one (1) visitor overnight and pediatric patients may have

two (2) visitors/guardians.

• All patients in system-wide outpatient and ambulatory settings may have one (1) visitor. See special

considerations