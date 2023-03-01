Atrium Health Navicent opens two time capsules in honor of Macon’s Bicentennial

Atrium Health Navicent celebrated Macon's bicentennial in a unique way by opening two time capsules on Tuesday that had been buried for more than 100 years. The time capsules, buried in 1916 and 1973, were opened in front of a curious crowd eager to discover what was inside.

Atrium Health Navicent president Delvecchio Finley said the opening of the capsules was a way to showcase the hospital’s progress over the years.

“It’s really exciting to see this sort of continuing stream of time basically,” Finley said. “That there is a place, that we’re in a place where we can really appreciate with as much development and change that’s always happening around us, that there was a time where things were different and that we actually value that.”

The contents of the capsules were similar, but each had their own unique items.

The 1916 capsule included a set of one cent coins with dates ranging from 1832-1916, and the 1973 capsule included two film reels of when the hospital was rebuilt.

Both capsules included paper documents of their time, like newspapers and brochures.

Atrium Health Navicent plans to create its own time capsule later this year to represent the current time period. They hope to have it opened in the next 50 years.

“It’s a way for us to show our future generations what life was like at this point in time,” Finley said. “And who knows what the next hundred years will bring.”