Atrium Health Navicent observing men’s health month

They're encouraging men to get screenings to prevent them from getting sick.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- According to Atrium Health Navicent, men in the U.S. die at higher rate than women. This is due to men not going to the doctor for regular check-ups.

During June, Atrium Health Navicent observes men’s health. They’re encouraging men to get screenings to prevent them from getting sick.

Some of the leading causes of death for men include: heart disease, cancer and unintentional injuries.

Dr. Harry Strothers, Chief of Medicine at the Family Health Center, says there are a lot of things that men can do to live a healthy life.

“Activity, walking exercising, whatever gets you out and about and moving, before something happens to you is the best way to take good care of yourself,” said Dr.Strothers.

Atrium Health Navicent says when visiting the doctor, keep an open mind. The goal is to make sure everyone is healthy.