Atrium Health Navicent hosts blood drive amid shortage

Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Health and Education Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Atrium Health Navicent hosted a blood drive at the Peyton Anderson Center Monday as blood supply continues to fall across the country.

A medical professional at the hospital says suppliers are not able to meet the orders.

“Red Cross and all suppliers, they’re not able to send what we order,” Jennifer Spencer-Pietrick said. “If our standing orders are filled, then there’s a problem. They can’t send you things they don’t have.”

If you missed Monday’s blood drive, visit https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html to find another option.

