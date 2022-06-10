Atrium Health Navicent hiring, increases minimum wage

The the new minimum wage will start July 10th.

Atrium Health Navicent Atrium Health Navicent

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent is increasing its minimum wage for the third time in two years.

Starting July 10, the new minimum wage will be $13.50 for entry-level roles at Atrium Health Navicent. This is a one dollar per hour increase over the current minimum.

Atrium Health Navicent says it is investing $2.3 million into teammate compensation to boost wages above the federally mandated $7.25 per hour.

“Our teammates are our most important resource in providing high-quality health care close to home,” said Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO Delvecchio Finley. “When we invest in recruiting and retaining our workforce, we’re making an investment, in the economy and the health and wellness of the communities we serve, that will provide benefit for years to come.”

According to an Atrium Health Navicent news release, “teammates with hourly pay above $13.50 are also receiving increases to maintain pay differentiation and minimize pay compression.” More than 2,000 teammates see the new pay rates reflected on their July 29 paychecks.

Atrium Health Navicent is currently hiring for a number of positions. To view available job opportunities, click here.