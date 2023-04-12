Atrium Health Navicent expands program to educate patients on heart disease, diabetes

In conjunction with National Minority Health Month, Atrium Health Navicent is expanding its program to educate patients on heart disease and diabetes.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In conjunction with National Minority Health Month, Atrium Health Navicent is expanding its program to educate patients on heart disease and diabetes.

The program, which is expanding into Baldwin and Peach Counties, has already helped more than one-thousand patients in Bibb County who suffer from congestive heart failure and diabetes. Atrium hopes that by expanding the program, patients will be able to avoid re-admission.

“We try to connect those people with resources,” nurse Maryann Branigan said. “A nurse and a care coordinator will both follow the patient for about 12 weeks, and the goal is to keep the patient healthy and at home by providing them education and getting resources out to the community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 11% of the U.S. population has diabetes and more than 6 million adults in the U.S. have heart failure. Both congestive heart failure and diabetes disproportionately affect Black individuals, according to Atrium Health Navicent.

Learn more about Healthy Communities at navicenthealth.org/service-center/healthy-communities or by calling (478) 633- 5623.