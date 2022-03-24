Atrium Health Navicent changes mask policies in non-clinical spaces

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent is changing its mask policy in certain buildings.

According to a release from the healthcare center, starting Wednesday March 30th, mask-wearing will be optional in non-clinical spaces. This includes the Wellness Center, The Health Foundation, Atrium’s Human Resources, business offices on Riverside Drive and downtown Macon, as well as the Peyton Anderson Health Education Center.

Surgical masks and social distancing is still required for all workers and visitors in buildings where patient care is taking place.

Atrium Health Navicent says this change comes as the number of local cases of COVID-19 are decreasing.