Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin opens drive-thru Covid testing

Baldwin Navicent

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Drive-thru Covid-19 testing is now available at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin.

The hospital is offering PCR testing. It takes 24 to 72 hours to get results.

Hospital officials say people with insurance or Medicare can expect to pay zero out of pocket cost.

Anyone getting tested should enter from the Cobb Street entrance near entrance G.

Testing is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.