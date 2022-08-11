Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin gets stamp of approval for stroke care

Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin is getting the stamp of approval on the care it gives to stroke patients.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

The hospital is designated as a Remote Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Office of EMS and Trauma.

Lana Maddox, the Stroke Coordinator for the hospital, says time is a matter of life or death when it comes to stroke.

This designation proves the hospital can get stroke patients in quickly to give them the initial steps of care.

The hospital has also implemented a tele-neurology system.

“We can triage them, get them to CT, and see if they need to have life-saving medications or altering medications given, and we can start that process here,” Maddox said. “Then we work closely with our surrounding hospitals, and we can try to get them immediately somewhere else.”

If you think you or someone you know is having a stroke, remember the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T. It stands for balance, eyes, face, arm, speech and time. You’ll want to check if one side of a person’s body is showing signs of weakness. When in doubt, call 911.