Atrium Health Nacvicent details how to have a safe holiday with new Covid-19 variant

Doctors remind everyone to frequently wash your hands, wear a mask and social distance.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s that time of the year where people are gathering with family to celebrate the holidays. Before you get together though, there are a few tips to keep in mind to stay safe from Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant.

“The fact is we don’t know a lot about the omicron variant yet. We’re learning more and more everyday, because it spreads easily. We’re just seeing the number of cases rise exponentially quicker than with the delta variant,” said Dr. Patrice Walker, the Chief Medical Officer with Atrium Health Navicent.

The hospital is still offering the vaccine to anyone 12 years or older. According to Dr. Walker, they’re seeing an increase in children receiving their vaccine at the hospital, but would like to see more.

“We’re hoping that those who haven’t been vaccinated may say, oh wow this really isn’t going away. If you haven’t been vaccinated may be now it’s time,” said Dr. Walker. “You know many people said they just wanted to wait, they wanted to have more data. So as time goes on we’re having more data and hopefully that’ll help reassure those that were hesitant in the beginning.”

On Monday, Atrium Health Navicent expanded the eligibility for the vaccine to patients prior to being discharged from the hospital.

As many are preparing to travel for Christmas, the need for covid-19 testing has increased.

“We’re probably doing anywhere close to a 100 a day now so we’re picking back up, prior to the holiday season it was very slow we were probably seeing roughly 10 maybe 20 a day,” said Kendra Walker. She is the Clinical Supervisor at Top Dog Solutions Free Covid Testing Center.

According to Dr. Walker, the amount of people getting tested is greater than the the amount of people getting vaccinated.

“You know you want to protect your family protect yourself others around you, we’re here to help you to make sure that you are safe, if you have any questions we’re here to answer them.”

The center is open Monday through Saturday, offering Covid-19 tests and Covid-19 vaccines.