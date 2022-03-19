Atlanta Motor Speedway set to host first race since revamp

Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 set for Sunday at 3 p.m.

HAMPTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Atlanta Motor Speedway has gone through its first repave and reconfiguration since 1997, and this weekend, drivers and crew are ready to start their engines.

“We’ve been working on this project for six months now. Actually about eight months now,” said Brandon Hutchison, Atlanta Motor Speedway general manager. “To see it come to fruition is something we’ve all been waiting for. To see cars on the track this weekend is going to be special. It’s the 107th 500-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway but the first-ever with 28-degree banking.”

Along with the heightened banking, several changes will have fans experiencing an entirely new race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“You know the brand new car, the brand new banking, wider front stretch. You’re going to see very very high speeds. It’s going to be one of the fastest tracks on the circuit. You’re going to see some pack racing. Cars are going to be tightly packed together like they haven’t been packed together in Atlanta before. And we’ve widened the front stretch, so hopefully, you’ll see cars three, four, five wide coming out of turn four,” said Hutchison.

Dawsonville, Ga. native Chase Elliott talks about how NASCAR race weekend is more than just about the race.

“Just those years of your life when you’re a kid, and you’re going to those tracks with your family and just making memories. That’s an important piece of all this that we shouldn’t forget about,” said Elliott.

Hutchison is making sure there will be plenty of opportunities to create those special moments.

“We’re excited about giving fans the opportunity to drive their cars on the track. We’re excited about the infield party. The Peach Pit party that’s going to have a live band, mechanical bulls, a laser-light show, a jet truck, and fireworks. We’ll also have peddle-bars going through the infield, so you’ll be able to grab a drink of your choice and peddle around the high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway. There’s an opportunity to walk on the track Sunday morning before the race. NASCAR is going to do a really good job of putting three exciting days of on-track action on for our fans. We’re going to do everything within our power to make sure that when their cars aren’t on track, there’s a lot of entertainment around the property as well,” said Hutchison.

The Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 will take place Sunday at 3 p.m., and there will also be a second race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.