Atlanta Motor Speedway offering campgrounds to those seeking shelter from Hurricane Ian

Photo Credit to Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening it’s campgrounds to those seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.

The campgrounds will provide camping spaces free of charge for dry RV and tent campers in its First Turn Campground. It will also have a limited number of camping spaces with water, power, and sewer available to evacuees for $20 per night in the Club One camping area.

Those interested in dry camping in the free First Turn Campground are advised to enter the location at Entrance “L”, and that the entry to the Campground will be on the right. Anyone interested in the Club One camping should call the AMS ticket office at 770-946-4211 to reserve a space.

The speedway regularly hosts thousands of guests in its campgrounds during NASCAR race weekends, and has also made a habit of utilizing its event space in order to help people in need. During Hurricane Irma in 2017, the speedway hosted over 100 campers, as well as dozens more during hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Dorian. The Speedway has also helped provide food to families during the pandemic, as well as administer vaccinations.