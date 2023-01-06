Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended

When the deputy attempted to arrest Williams, he ran off through the woods towards English Road, but was quickly located.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations.

During the stop, the deputy learned Williams had an active warrant out of the Baldwin County for Smuggling Contraband into a Correctional Facility. When the deputy attempted to arrest Williams, he ran off through the woods towards English Road, but was quickly located.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was wearing an ankle monitor placed on by probation for Burglary and Robbery.

Williams is charged with several traffic citations and Obstruction of an Officer.