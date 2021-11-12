Atlanta Falcons host Salute to Service Youth Camp in Warner Robins

Robins Air Force base hosts the Atlanta Falcons

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons organization came down to the Robins Air Force Base to host a Salute to Service Youth Camp prior to Veterans day.

This non-contact camp was for children 7 to 13-years-old of military active duty, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and contractors of Robins Air Force Base.

The camp would teach athletes proper tackling techniques and a variety of football fundamentals.

More than 250 kids signed up for the event.

Former Atlanta Falcon Buddy Butler was in attendance and spoke about the lessons kids should take away from a camp like this.