ATF and NSSF to offer 10K reward for help in Howard’s Pawn theft case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) to offer a reward to whose who can help with the investigation involving 60 firearms stolen from Howard’s Pawn and Jewelry on Mercer University Drive on April 5th.

The ATF is working to investigate the theft of the firearms, which the ATF says could pose a potential danger to our communities and quality of life. The release from the ATF concerning a 10k reward says they are looking for the public’s assistance with any information that leads to those responsible for the theft.

Special Agent in Charge with the ATF, Robert Davis Jr. says the “ATF is committed to preventing firearms trafficking, which is a serious offense resulting in significant federal prison time for those responsible.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867