Ask Angi: Protecting your roof

Porter Roofing explains how to keep your roof in top condition

Your roof is the first line of defense when protecting your home from storms and extreme temperatures. According to Ben Palmer from Porter Roofing, preventative care is ideal. Regular maintenance allows you to catch small problems before they become larger issues. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Replacing your roof is a big project. Thankfully, Jamie Montgomery explains that you should only need to replace it about every thirty years with proper care and a bit of luck. However, there are factors that can shorten the lifespan of your roof. Severe weather such as hail, strong winds, heavy rain, and extreme low temperatures all chip away at roofing.

By taking on a few simple projects, you can get the most out of your roof. Brian Palmer says that keeping your attic temperature regulated, adding insulation, and ensuring you have adequate airflow are the best ways to extend the life of your roof. These projects mitigate humidity and the effects of extreme temperatures, which can cause shingles to age more rapidly than they should.

