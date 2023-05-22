Ask Angi: Pros and cons of water features

Whether you’re looking to cool off on those hot summer days or relax by a koi pond, water features can refresh your backyard. They’re fun and can make summer so much more enjoyable. But, they are a big commitment. In today’s Ask Angi, some great options for any outdoor space.

If you want to bring a peaceful atmosphere to your backyard, think about installing a pond. They’re quiet and can add some life to your outdoor space in the form of koi, goldfish, and aquatic plants. They can come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, making it easy to find an option that will fit your space.

Do you like the sound of moving water? If so, fountains are another great option. They’re affordable and easy to maintain. They also come in all kinds of sizes and aesthetics. Just keep in mind that not everyone is a fan of the noise fountains make, so they may not be a great fit for all households or neighborhoods.

For those who want the sounds of running water with the flexibility of a pond, waterfalls are the best of both worlds. These beautiful water features can transform your backyard into an oasis. They work best in larger spaces, but add so much visual interest to your home.

Whichever water feature you choose, don’t forget to factor in the cost of maintenance. It’s best to talk to a pro about your budget to determine which one will fit you best.

