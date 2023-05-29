Ask Angi: Projects to do before listing your home for sale

The busy season for real estate is almost here! If you’re trying to sell your home, you’re probably also looking for ways to increase its value. In today’s Ask Angi, Home Expert Angie Hicks walks through the best projects to do before listing your home for sale and where to start.

Before taking on any projects, Angie recommends having a home inspector take a look around. You may already be aware of issues that need to be fixed, but a home inspector can catch problems you may have missed. Once you know what needs fixing, you can tackle those projects before listing your home for sale.

Small cosmetic changes can have a big impact as well. You don’t need to remodel your kitchen and bathrooms to impress buyers. Instead, Angie says this is the time to think small. More manageable projects such as new hardware, a fresh coat of paint, or a new backsplash can give your space an updated look.

Once your home repairs are taken care of, it’s time to get ready for photos. Buyers want to see clean, blank slates that they can imagine themselves living in. Decluttering and depersonalizing your home makes that easier. Take down more personal items, like family photos, and make sure everything either has a place or is out of sight.

Now for the first thing buyers see, the exterior of your home. Make a good first impression by removing any dead plants and replacing them with in season flowers. Be sure to keep your yard neat as well. For a well maintained look, you can also pressure wash the exterior of you house.

Finally, Angie suggests painting the outside of your home. She says to keep it neutral by using whites, beiges, and grays. To buyers, these colors have the widest appeal. This tip includes the front door. It’s one of the first thing a buyer sees, and you want it to be stunning.

Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskAngie and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment.