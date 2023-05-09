Ask Angi: Personalizing your rental home

Renter friendly home projects

Your rental may not be your forever home, but it can still reflect your personality. With a little creativity, you can personalize your rental without getting into hot water with your landlord. In today’s Ask Angi, Home Home Expert Mallory Micetich has some advice to get you started.

Before you start grabbing supplies, Mallory recommends reading through your lease again and talking to your landlord. Your landlord may be open to many of the changes you want to make. If they aren’t, or they expect the changes to be reversed before you move out, that’s something you want to know beforehand. Be sure that you inform them about any changes that could cause damage as well.

If your landlord approves, painting your walls is a great way to customize your rental. Although, you may have a limited range of colors to choose from or have to repaint before moving out. Despite any limitations, some paint can allow you to express yourself and hide scuffs or small dents in your walls.

Are you looking to elevate your kitchen or living room? There are plenty of renter friendly options. Peel and stick wallpaper is a great way to temporarily customize your space. Just be sure to do a small test somewhere inconspicous before covering your walls. Some of these products are more removable than others.

Decor and furniture can have a huge impact as well. Curtains and rugs can completely change the looks of your apartment and make it feel more comfortable. Mallory points out that rugs are also great for hiding imperfections in scratched, worn floors.

Changing out your hardware is another great way to transform your space. Swapping out showerheads and faucets along with a light fixture or two can really tie your apartment together. Just remember, you’ll need to keep the old hardware around and swap things back before moving out. As an added bonus, your new hardware is an upgrade you can take to your next home.

Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAgni and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!