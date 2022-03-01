Ask Angi: Destressing a Rental

(41NBC/WMGT) — From renovations to move-in day, landlords and tenants have a lot on their plates when renting a new house, but there are a few things both parties can do to ensure a smooth rental process.

“I know the rental process can seem daunting to first-time landlords – I’ve been there. But don’t worry – there are a few things you need to focus on in the beginning for a successful, long-term landlord relationship,” said Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi “First, make sure you have a really thorough lease agreement that includes things like pet deposits, what to do in case of emergency, and what to do if a tenant needs to terminate a lease early. Then think about prioritizing things like safety and maintenance. As long as you and your tenants understand the agreement, and how you’re making these prioritizations, you can hopefully avoid these messy conflicts down the road.”

One of your most important duties as a landlord is making sure the house is safe for your renters. Remember to check on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, electrical appliances and wiring, the H-VAC system, gas appliances, plumbing and pests. If any of these need attention seek help from a pro to make sure the job is done right. Once everything passes inspection, you’ll be on your way to a smooth-sailing rental process.

“Now that you have a really solid lease agreement in place and have thought about additional safety measures, it’s your job as a landlord to make sure you’re going to bring in the best tenants,” said Micetich “One of the best ways to do that is great photos for your listing and a clean apartment when people come for viewings. Make sure this step is as easy as possible for you by hiring cleaners to get the house ready for those viewings. I always recommend doing one good deep cleaning before your tenants move in.”

Try to be as thorough as possible when drafting your lease agreement. It should include basic information like the length of tenancy, the price of rent and expectations around any additional fees or deposits. It should also include local rental laws, details about the tenants, property damage accountability and any other relevant information.

“Now I have been both a landlord and a tenant many times over,” said Micetich “If you’re going to be a new tenant, you’re probably really eager like I was to move in, get settled and just start feeling at home. But before you start to unpack, there are a few important things to do. Check the terms of your lease agreement and do a thorough inspection before signing anything. Denote any maintenance that might need to be taken care of, or even the little things like dings and chips in the wall, finishes, etc. This will help make sure the landlord has taken care of these issues and also protects you when it’s time to move out.”

During the walkthrough, record any existing damage and look out for any bigger issues that need to be fixed before you move in. You and your landlord should each get a signed copy of the inspection papers. Take note if things need replacing, repairing or cleaning.

“My last piece of advice to anyone who is going to be a new renter is to enjoy the process,” said Micetich “Renting a new home should be exciting – don’t let the stress of moving win out. Once you finally have your keys, make sure you’ve done a walkthrough and that you’re really familiar with the lease agreement that you signed. Make sure you have your on-staff handyman or maintenance number handy – just in case anything happens during move-in. Then, have fun designing, decorating your new home, and turning it into a home you’re going to enjoy living, working and staying in!”

Do you have questions about your home projects? Tweet them using #AskingAngi and you may get some tips in an upcoming segment!