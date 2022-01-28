Arrests made in connection to Elpis Street fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two arrests were made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Elpis Street earlier this month.

On January 13th, 2022, 37 year-old Christopher Sean Abram was found fatally wounded outside of a vacant duplex in the 2800 block of Elpis Street.

Investigators secured arrest warrants for 28 year-old Kentarious Vaquez Bush and 26 year-old Justin Jarrod Johnson, which were served on January 27, 2022. After interviewing with investigators, the two suspects were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Center, where they are both now being held without bond for murder and probation violation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.