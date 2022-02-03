Arrest warrant issued for Bleckley County Sheriff Coody for alleged sexual battery

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A warrant has been issued for a local sheriff in reference to sexual battery.

According to a release from the Cobb County Police Department, the department was alerted to an alleged sexual battery that had occurred the evening of January 18, 2022 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly involving the Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained on Sheriff Coody. It is unclear at this time if the Sheriff is currently in custody or not.

