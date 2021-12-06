Arrest made in Macon murder

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in the parking lot of 701 Greentree Parkway just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday November 19th

Upon arrival deputies located an 18-year-old Montaveous Raines Jr., of Macon, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to upper body. Raines was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone. .

Bibb County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Investigators served arrest warrants for 19-year-old Mia Simone Hawkins ,in connection with the death of 18-year-old Montaveous Raines Jr.

Hawkins was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with murder. Hawkins is being held without bond.