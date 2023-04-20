Arrest made in Log Cabin Drive stabbing

Deputies responded to a call about a person stabbed at Windy Hill Manor.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in connection to a stabbing on Log Cabin Drive. Deputies arrested 62-year-old Craig Adams for Aggravated Assault.

Around 2:00pm on April 19th, deputies responded to a call about a person stabbed in the back at Windy Hill Manor. When deputies arrived on scene, they located the victim. The victim told deputies that Adams entered his apartment and confronted him over a ride. The victim says he could not give Adams a ride at the time and Adams became frustrated. The victims reports there was a physical fight and he realized he was stabbed. The victim told deputies that Adams left the scene with the knife.

Deputies later located Adams and took him into custody.

The victim was transported to a medical facility for his injuries. He remains in stable condition.