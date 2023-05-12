Arrest made in connection to domestic dispute

Deputies found drugs, scales, and packaging material. They also discovered a stolen AK-47 rifle in the home.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies recovered drugs and a stolen rifle while investigating a domestic dispute on Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue after a domestic dispute call. After arriving on scene, deputies spoke with the victim who they say had bruising.

Deputies then spoke with 25-year-old James Levunta Allen. He was later taken into custody.

While investigating, deputies found marijuana, ecstasy, scales, and packaging material in an opened book bag that belonged to Allen. They also discovered a stolen AK-47 rifle in the home.

Allen is charged with Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, Battery, and Cruelty to Children (Family Violence). He also faces charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Possession of a Schedule I Drug with Intent, Possession of a Controlled Substance within Government Housing with the Intent to Distribute and Criminal Street Gang Activity.