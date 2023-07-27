Armed suspects arrested at Macon apartment complex

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were arrested and multiple firearms were recovered at a Macon apartment complex on Wednesday.

Blash, Rumph and Stroud (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to North Napier Apartments, located on Napier Avenue, just after 3 p.m after receiving reports of people pointing firearms within the complex.

Deputies say three adults and five juveniles were detained. One rifle and three handguns were found on scene and confiscated.

19-year-old Keyantae Tireque Blash, 18-year-old Dorian Markel Rumph and 20-year-old Zyikee Mylakhi Stroud were arrested. The juveniles were released to their parents as the investigation continues.

The three adults are charged with criminal street gang activity, unlawful possession of firearms and multiple counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Blash was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Deputies say Blash was already on probation for carrying a firearm on school grounds and under felony indictment for robbery by force.

All three adults are being held without bond.

“More charges are pending as the investigation continues,” the release stated.

Anyone with additional information can call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.