Armed Robbery at Welcome Food on Knoxville Rd

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 10:15 p.m. (Friday night). The robbery occurred at the Welcome Food Store located at 6999 Knoxville Road.

It was reported that an individual entered the store with a gun and demanded money. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled on foot out of the store. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing all black clothing and a face mask. More information will be released as it becomes available.