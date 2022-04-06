Armed Robbery at Telfair Dollar General

MILAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Telfair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect behind an armed robbery that occurred on Monday night at the Milan Dollar General.

According to a social media post from the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office, a male entered the store brandishing a semi-automatic pistol around 8:50 p.m., demanding cash from the register. The clerk complied, and the suspect left the store in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is pictured here, and described as standing around 5 foot 9 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing somewhere between 180 to 220 pounds.