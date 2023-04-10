BCSO investigating armed robbery at Sunoco on Arkwright Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Sunoco at Arkwright Road on Saturday.

According to BCSO, the incident took place just before 12:00 a.m. on April 8th, when a male subject entered the Sunoco brandishing a firearm. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk, he fled the store on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The subject was described as a male wearing all black clothes and a mask.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.