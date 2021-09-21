Armed Robbery at Circle K on Arkwright Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office sent out a release concerning an armed robbery at a Circle K gas station that has investigators searching for a suspect.

According to the release, the robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021, at the Circle K at 3903 Arkwright Road. The suspect entered the gas station brandishing a handgun, demanding cash and cigarettes. After receiving what he demanded, he left the store. A witness said that the suspect may have fled in a dark colored Honda or Toyota type of vehicle. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The release describes the suspect as a black male wearing all black clothing, a black ball cape, and a white face mask.

Anybody with information concerning this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.