Applications open for Macon Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As we get closer to the holiday shopping season, the Salvation Army of Greater Macon wants to make sure children in need can still have a happy holiday.

Applications are now open for the organization’s annual Angel Tree Program. The program allows families to apply for help with Christmas. Once submitted, applications are reviewed to verify that the family is in need. The Salvation Army then gets the name of each child or special needs adults in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts. According to the Salvation Army website, verification is made to make sure families do not receive duplicate services from another agency.

Angel tags are printed for each individual and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at local malls and in local companies and organizations. Shoppers can select angels from the tree, purchase gifts and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag. The gifts are then returned to the Salvation Army, and they are distributed to parents on an appointed date and time, before Christmas morning.

If you know of a child in need of toys and other gifts this Christmas, you can fill out an application online here.

You can also pick up an application at the 1955 Broadway in Macon. Or call (478) 746-8572 for more information.

Applications are available until October 31st or until all slots are full.