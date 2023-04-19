‘Apparent’ road rage incident leads to shooting in Wheeler County

An apparent road rage incident escalated into a shooting Wednesday in Wheeler County, leaving one person injured and the alleged offender in custody.

That’s according to a Facebook post by Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson, which said shortly after 10 a.m., a 911 call reported the shooting on Highway 280 towards McRae-Helena.

Davidson wrote that deputies from the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, along with McRae-Helena Police Department, quickly responded to the scene. A deputy encountered the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and rendered first aid alongside MHPD Chief Giles until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Dublin for further advanced medical care.

Captain Merritt located the alleged offender, who was not named, on Long Bridge Road heading towards McRae-Helena and initiated a traffic stop. Although the suspect initially denied any involvement, he later made a voluntary confession. Wheeler County deputies took the suspect into custody.

The sheriff commended the rapid response and professionalism of the deputies involved.

“I am honored to work alongside such a dedicated group of men and women who always run to where the danger is instead of away from it,” he wrote. “Nothing is routine in our profession. You never know what each day is going to bring.”

Davidson also asked the community to join in praying daily for their deputies and detention officers as they serve and protect the area.