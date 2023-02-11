Another rainy weekend on the way





Well, the cold front has moved through Middle Georgia, but rain will continue through most of the weekend.

The front will be stalled over the area for Saturday, keeping us in a rainy pattern across the area.

Highs Saturday will be on the cool side, with most of us topping out in the mid 50s.

To add to the cold and rain, winds will be gusting up to 30 mph.

My recommendation is that if you don’t have to go out tomorrow, then don’t.



By Sunday we have to watch a cut off upper level low that will be moving in during the morning hours.

This will enhance the front moving in from the gulf and also bring an isolated area of very cold air.

Although most of us will stay mainly in the 40s and 50s Sunday, this could bring some cooler conditions for flurries.



The track for the low is still in question, but our in-house model is showing the possibility of a wintry mix in northern portions of Middle Georgia.

Snow chances will only hang around for a few hours on Sunday morning, before we warm back to the 50s.

All of this to say that while it is not likely, we could see some snow showers, but don’t expect any kind of impacts to roads or homes.

The rain finally moves out Sunday afternoon, along with the cloud cover.



By the time the rain is over, most of us will have seen around 2″ of rain, with some places picking up 4″.

Minor stream flooding will be possible through Sunday.



Next week starts out pleasant with sunshine and highs in the 60s.

By Valentine’s Day rain chances sneak back in overnight as we continue our warming trend.

We are already watching Thursday for our next severe threat, so stay mindful as we head into next week.