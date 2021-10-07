Another rainy day on tap Thursday



Rain, rain, go away…unfortunately for us, it won’t be going away anytime soon.

Thursday will continue our rainy pattern with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

Still hard to get a handle on this system, but right now it looks like the heaviest rain will be overnight Thursday into Friday.



By Friday afternoon we will start to clear a bit across Middle Georgia, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that we can have some dry football games.

The general trend for the weekend will be drying, so once we make it to Saturday we should have some mostly dry days.



While we wait on dry weather, rain totals will be ranging from 0.5″-2″.

We can’t rule out some isolated spots of additional flash flooding, but in general the next 48 should be at least a little bit less rainy.



Clearing will start to occur over the weekend and into next week.

Humidity will slowly start to decrease and highs will warm back to the mid 80s.