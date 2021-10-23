Another pleasant weekend on deck

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The passing of another cold front has left high pressure and benign weather over the Peach State.

Saturday

Clear conditions will hang over Middle GA from sun up to sundown and beyond. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s around the region once again with a couple of lower 80s. Wind from the north-northwest will keep things cool and dry for the Peach State as well, keeping the fall feel in the air. This is a great weekend to get out and do fall activities. Beerfest and the Greek Festival will both be in Macon this Saturday for anyone looking to get out of the house but stay in town. For tomorrow night, skies will remain clear with wind shifting more towards the east. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s around Middle Georgia.

Sunday

Sunday will see the return of high level clouds coming up from the south. These will scatter across Middle GA throughout the afternoon as high temperatures climb right back into the lower 90s. Wind from the southeast will begin to add more moisture to the air as a warm front makes its way up the US East Coast. The scattered cloud cover will thicken a bit overnight and patchy fog will form in lower lying areas heading into the morning hours Monday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The New Week

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds as yet another cold front prepares to push through the Peach State. Cloud cover will be scattered into the afternoon with the most clouds likely during the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s around the region ahead of shower and thunderstorm development. At this time severe weather is not expected with the passing of this cold front. Storm activity will be most likely during the evening hours Monday with a few showers lingering into the overnight hours. The dry air looks to lag a bit behind the cold front this time around, allowing for warm lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Middle GA into Tuesday morning. Sunny skies will remain overhead for the daylight hours of Tuesday.

