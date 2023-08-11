Another Macon Chick-fil-A closing temporarily

According to a post on its Facebook page, the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road will be closing on August 14, for remodeling.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road will be closing on August 14 for remodeling. It will reopen on September 12.

The post says this will help the store better serve its customers.

In December of 2022, the Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road announced it will close to demolish the building and build a new restaurant after it purchased a portion of Sonny Carter Elementary School’s Property.

 

