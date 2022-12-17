Bibb County School District to sell property to Chick-fil-A, housing developer

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District adopted a resolution Thursday to sell a fraction of Carter Elementary School’s property on Zebulon Road to Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant submitted a letter of intent to buy nearly an acre for $750,000 that will go toward the expansion of the restaurant’s parking lot to reduce traffic on Zebulon Road.

The board also approved the sale of two former Macon schools to be developed into housing.

“Our mission is to teach our children,” Sam Kitchens, the district’s Executive Director of Capital Programs, said. “And part of that is creating a work force that is retained in Bibb County so that the parents of the students are working and living in our school district, and the students are in our schools, so I think that’s the evolution of it. That is the purpose of it, to be good stewards and have a good partnership with the community.”

The school district says the two former schools, Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy, will be developed into housing.