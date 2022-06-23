Another day of record heat possible Thursday



It was a scorching day in Middle Georgia and Macon crushed the old daily high temp record by reaching 105°!

We will be staying warm tonight across the area, with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow will bring another day of potentially record breaking heat to the area, with highs back in the 100s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Middle Georgia area Thursday starting at noon.

We will be seeing an increase in our low level moisture tomorrow, which means humidity will be returning.



A cold front will drop into the area tomorrow, along with the increase in moisture, bringing a chance for showers and storms.

Any storm activity will likely start after 2pm Thursday, but severe storms are not expected.

As the front continues to push south it will weaken, and eventually fall apart.

Friday will bring a small cool down to the area, with highs warming to the upper 90s.

Despite the cooler temps, increased humidity will keep the heat index in the 100s.

Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible for Friday afternoon.



Saturday brings a better rain chance for Middle Georgia with widespread showers possible through the day.

Rain and clouds will help to keep temps in the mid 90s, signaling the end of the intense heat.



Sunday should be mostly dry across the area, but more rain and storms are on the way for next week.

Showers and storms will continue for the start of next week as a front moves into the area.

This front should bring temps back to where they should be for this time of the year.