Another cold front will bring scattered storm opportunities to Middle GA

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is set to see its second cold front in just 3 days.

Today

It is the final Monday of October and the new week is off to a cloudy beginning. A warm front moving up the East Coast has brought plenty of warmth and moisture to the Southeastern US, bringing a handful of rain showers with it. The southern half of Middle Georgia saw widespread moderate rain move through the area overnight and early this morning. A few showers were all that was left of that mess by sunrise, however. The rain activity is expected to remain minimal through the lunchtime hours today as some of the cloud cover breaks. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s across Middle GA with wind primarily blowing from the west-southwest during the afternoon hours. Storm activity will pick up this evening and into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through. It will bring a shift in the wind from the southwest to the northwest, allowing for clear skies and cooling overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s around the region.

Tomorrow

As is often seen in the days immediately following the passing of a cold front, Tuesday will be filled with sunshine and a crisp, fall feeling. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 70s during the afternoon hours thanks to northwest wind. That wind will be consistently blowing upwards of 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph. And the Georgia sky likely will not see any clouds move in until after sundown. Overnight high level clouds will begin to fill back in, however the wind will remain out of the north for most of the night. By Wednesday morning, however, the wind will shift to the southeast and temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday

There won’t be a large break between Monday’s rain chances and the next round. Another low pressure system will fire up over the southern Rockies on Tuesday and begin to move eastward. The warm front of this next system looks to be wet one, potentially bringing more than an inch of rainfall to almost all of Middle Georgia Wednesday and Thursday. The exact timing of its arrival is still not 100% clear, however it looks as though it will move into the region late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, likely ahead of the sunrise. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s as this system passes through with partly cloudy skies likely on Wednesday and overcast conditions for much of Thursday.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).