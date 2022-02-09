Annual St. Patrick’s Festival is back in Dublin after two years

Dublin City leaders are ecstatic to have the St. Patrick's Day festival back bigger than ever.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– For the last two years, Dublin has cancelled the St. Patrick’s Festival to keep people safe from COVID-19.

This year though, Visit Dublin says it’s bringing the party back and better than ever.

“We’re so excited to be back this year,” said Interim Director Miriam Lewis. “Celebrating together is our theme this year, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome everyone back.”

The festival includes more than 40 events, from hot air balloons to a pancake breakfast. Lewis says the old festivities will be back with some new twists.

“We have a couple of new events this year. Munchies at the Market will happen at our downtown Market on Madison. We’ll have a taste of some local vendors and also swinging medallions will be here to perform. And our hot air balloon festival is huge,” Lewis said.

This year will be Dublin Mayor Joshua Kight’s, first St. Patrick’s Day as Mayor. Mayor Kight says he’s looking forward to representing his community.

“I’ve got to give greeting to everyone, every time we have a pancake breakfast, or a supper and I get to stand up and say ‘Welcome to Dublin’ and that’s really exciting,” Mayor Kight said.

The St. Patrick’s festivities will start on Valentine’s Day and continue until March 26.

For a full calendar of events, click here.