Annual ‘Light More Homes’ event is back at Mercer Village

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The lights are officially back on for the Macon Habitat for Humanity’s “Light More Homes” event.

The event started Thursday night at Mercer Village.

The light display has been put on for more than a decade now, but it’s the second time it’s been displayed at Mercer Village.

The event is a fundraiser event for Macon Area Habitat for Humanity. People can stroll through to see the lights and can donate to the organization.

The money collected will go towards helping low income families have a home full of light.

Ivey Hall says they’re hoping the money collected will help even more families this year.

“We’ll be able to do 10 houses over the next year and make sure that 10 low income families have a homeownership opportunity,” she said.

In addition to lights at Mercer Village, you can also see the new candy cane lane trees which displayed on Stadium Drive.

Music synced to the light display can be heard on 92.7 FM.

The lights will be on display until January.