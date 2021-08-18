Annual bonus approved for Macon-Bibb County public safety workers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission unanimously passes a plan to pay public safety workers a bonus for their long-term service. This includes employees within the sheriff’s office, fire department, E-911 Center, Lake Tobesofkee rangers and emergency management.

According to the approved ordinance, the plan takes into account an employee’s longevity with the county. County leaders say this is an effort to retain employees and reward experienced public safety workers.

Under the plan, workers with at least 10 years of employment will get a yearly incentive payment starting January 2022. The payment amount is based on the following employment longevity: