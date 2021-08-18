Annual bonus approved for Macon-Bibb County public safety workers
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission unanimously passes a plan to pay public safety workers a bonus for their long-term service. This includes employees within the sheriff’s office, fire department, E-911 Center, Lake Tobesofkee rangers and emergency management.
According to the approved ordinance, the plan takes into account an employee’s longevity with the county. County leaders say this is an effort to retain employees and reward experienced public safety workers.
Under the plan, workers with at least 10 years of employment will get a yearly incentive payment starting January 2022. The payment amount is based on the following employment longevity:
- Employees with 10 to 14 years of service will receive a $2,500 annual payment
- Employees with 15 to 19 years of service will receive a $4,000 annual payment
- Employees with 20 or more years of service will receive a $5,500 annual payment