Amerson River Park closes due to flooding

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After Monday’s severe weather, Amerson River Park has been completely closed off due to a large amount of flooding.

Macon-Bibb Chief Communications Officer Chris Floore tells 41NBC that authorities usually close off parts of the park when the river floods to the 16 foot level– and that as of Tuesday morning, the water has risen to the 27 foot marker. Floore says the water is fast moving, and is covering the trail network in the woods with water.

The park will be closed until the water recedes and authorities can assess the the park for cleanup measures.

Though there isn’t a strict re-opening date, authorities are guessing it could be a few days.