Allman Family Revival concert, scheduled for Friday night, postponed

The Allman Family Revival concert, scheduled for Friday night, is postponed due to tour members testing positive for Covid.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Allman Family Revival concert, scheduled for Friday night, is postponed due to tour members testing positive for Covid.

Devon Allman posted the news on his Instagram account Wednesday. The new show date for Macon will be February 11.

We visited the Big House Museum, which is seeing a lot of guests who were in town for the concert. Museum director Richard Brent says it’s disappointing the concert is postponed, but it’s exciting to see Allman Brothers fans visit.

“I mean we can’t do anything about it,” he said. “It is what it is. But people are still coming to see the museum. We were extremely busy earlier today and we’ll be busy tomorrow.”

The Centreplex gave us a statement about the postponed show:

“Out of an abundance of caution for our guests, artists, and staff, the Allman Family Revival scheduled for Friday, December 31, 2021 has been postponed and will be rescheduled to February 11, 2022. With this change in date, the lineup is also subject to change and more information will be released shortly. Your original ticket is still valid for this new show date and there is no action required on your part.

Should you prefer a refund, one will be provided to you from your original point of purchase. For those who purchased tickets online through ticketmaster.com, simply log into your account to request a refund. For those who purchased in person at the Macon Coliseum box office, please return to the box office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10am to 5pm. Refunds will be made available for 30 days until January 29, 2022. Refunds will not be available after this date. Please allow up to 14 business days for your refund to process back to your original form of payment. Ticketmaster is the verified ticketing provider for the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium. We are not responsible for tickets purchased from unverified ticketing sites or outlets. Please reach out to your original point of purchase for refund inquiries.

Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to seeing you at the show in February!”